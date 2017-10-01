Police Arrest Boko Haram Suspect In Ondo

The Ondo State Police has arrested another self confessed Boko Haram suspect, Mohammed Bachar along Ifira road in Isua in Akoko South East local government area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ondo state police command, Femi Joseph confirmed the development to Channels Television.

He said the Boko Haram suspect was arrested by the Anti-Crime patrol of the command in the area.

According to him, Bachar whose father hails from Niger Republic and mother from Borno state confessed to be a member of the Boko Haram sect.