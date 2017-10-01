Power Generation To Hit 10,000MW In 2020, Says Buhari

The President, Muhammadu Buhari is optimistic that power generation will increase to 10,000 megawatts by 2020.

The President although regretted that power is a huge problem in the country but said, the government is increasing its investment, clearing up the operational and financial log jam bedeviling the sector.

“As of September 12th, production of power reached an all-time high of 7,001 Megawatts.

“We hope to reach 10,000 Megawatts by 2020”.

According to Buhari for this to be achieved, some key priorities include better energy mix through solar and Hydro technologies.

“I am glad to say that after many years of limbo, Mambilla Power Project has taken off.

“Elsewhere in the economy the special window created for manufacturers, investors and exporters, foreign exchange requirements have proved very effective.

“Since April, about $7 billion has come through this window alone”.

The President added that the main effect of these policies is improved confidence in the economy and better investment sentiments.