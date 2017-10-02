BREAKING: More Than 50 Killed In Las Vegas Shooting – Police

Updated October 2, 2017
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer stands in the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Ave. after a mass shooting at a country music festival nearby on October 2, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP
More than 50 people were killed and 200 wounded when a gunman opened fire at a concert in Las Vegas, police said on Monday, making it the deadliest mass shooting in United States history.

“We are looking at in excess of 50 individuals dead and of 200 individuals injured at this point,” Las Vegas Metro Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said after Sunday night’s shooting at a country music concert in the Nevada gambling hub.

Lombardo also told a press conference that the gunman, who was killed after armed police responded to the shooting, had been identified as a local man called Stephen Paddock, 64. Police also believed that they had located his female companion who had been earlier named as a person of interest.

