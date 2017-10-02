Mikel, Ighalo, Others Arrive In Eagles Camp

Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi, Odion Ighalo, Leon Balogun and William Troost Ekong have arrived in camp ahead of Saturday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia.

Other players who have made it to the camp in Uyo are Israel-based duo of John Ogu and Anthony Nwakaeme, Elderson Echiejile, Oghenekaro Etebo, Ikechuchukwu Ezenwa, Dele Ajiboye, Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Shehu Abdulahi, Mikel Agu and Odion Ighalo.

Two players on the stand by list, Afeez Aremu and Ifeanyi Ifeanyi are also in camp.

The players led by coach Gernot Rohr will have their first training session on later today.