NFF Inspects Agege Stadium Ahead Of Aiteo Cup Final

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has inspected Agege Stadium in Lagos ahead of the finals of the 2017 Aiteo Cup competition.

The inspection team checked out several areas of the facility, nicknamed ”The Temple” and which has been slated to host the men’s grand finale.

Niger Tornadoes, FC Ifeanyi Ubah, Sunshine Stars and Akwa United are in the running for this year’s final for the men’s competition.

Tornadoes already have a 4-2 advantage against FC Ifeanyi Ubah in the first leg while Sunshine Stars have a 1-0 advantage against Akwa United.

The finals of the Aiteo Cup will hold on October 15.