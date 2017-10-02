Nigeria Is Not Operating A Federal System – Ofiemun

A former principal secretary to the late premier of the western region Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Mr Odia Ofiemun, says Nigeria is not operating a federal system.

This comes as eminent citizens take critical appraisal of the 57 years journey since Nigeria gained independence, and what the future holds for the country.

Ofiemun, who was asked what system of government he would recommend for the country, said: “that will be federal.”

“We are not operating a federal system,” he maintained when he appeared on a special edition of Sunday Politics on Channels Television.

On the various calls restructuring, the poet said it goes beyond amending the constitution, stressing that certain measures must be put in place.

“The restructuring question is more than just a bid for amendment of the Nigerian Constitution because even if you carry that arrangement, there are fundamental changes you need to make.”

He also described the local government as a production centre and asked the Federal Government to support development at the grassroots.

Ofiemun said, ”Left to me, every local government is a production centre; that production centre gives about 40% of what it produces to the state government.”

“The state governments [so to say] harnesses what the local governments have brought together and pays another 40 [per cent] to the Federal Government. The Federal Government should let the states the proper production centres rather than badging into the state system,” he added.