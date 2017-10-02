Pique Ready To Leave Spanish Team For Catalona
Barcelona Defender, Gerard Pique, admitted he is ready to quit the Spanish national team having offered his support for Catalan Independence.
Pique has played 91 times for Spain but has become a divisive figure because of his stance on the referendum.
During their June friendly against Columbia in Murcia, a city in south-east Spain, he was jeered frequently by supporters who oppose Catalan Independence.
