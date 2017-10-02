Police Decry Rate Of Arms Proliferation Among Youths

Cross River State Police Command has decried the high rate of proliferation of arms and light weapons among youths in the state.

As a result, the Command called on parents to be vigilant about the activities of their wards both within and outside their immediate environment.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, said ensuring security was a collective responsibility, stressing that parents have a major role to play.

He was speaking at the State CID in Calabar, the state capital while parading 17 young men with different kinds of arms and ammunition.

Mr Inuwa reiterated the Command’s resolve to arrest and prosecute lawbreakers in the state and called for the cooperation of the public, especially parents on guarding their wards towards the right paths.

The suspects were arrested by the police for various offences such as the armed robbery at the University of Calabar Staff quarters and different locations in the state, attempted kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearms and cultism among others.

Other items recovered from them include plasma televisions, gadgets, locally made pistols and army jungle caps among other items.