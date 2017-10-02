Singer Jason Aldean Safe After Las Vegas Shooting

A gunman killed at least 20 people and wounded more than 100 at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, shooting down from the 32nd floor of a hotel, where he was shot dead by police.

The shooting broke out on the last night of the three-day Route 91 Harvest festival, a sold-out event attended by thousands and featuring top acts such as Eric Church, Sam Hunt and Jason Aldean.

Country singer Jason Aldean was reportedly on the stage when gunshots went off according to reports by Fox News. The singer left a message on his Instagram profile confirming his safety following the attack.

Las Vegas is a major resort city, known primarily for its gambling, shopping and nightlife, which would have been packed at time the shooting broke out shortly after 10 p.m. (0400 GMT).

The concert venue was in an outdoor area known as Las Vegas Village, across the Strip from the Mandalay Bay and the Luxor hotels.

The attack was the deadliest mass shooting in the United States since a gunman who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State militant group killed 49 people at an Orlando nightclub in June 2016.

Reuters