Strike: Resident Doctors Beg States Not To Jeopardize Agreement With FG

Following the restoration of relative industrial peace in the health sector, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) is appealing to state governors not to jeopardize the terms of settlement brokered by the Federal Government.

The President of NARD, Ugochukwu Chinaka raised concerns over the development in some teaching Federal and State hospitals which may adversely affect the agreement sealed with the Federal Government.

Chinaka said, “We are advising all noncompliant chief executives officers to eschew actions inimical to the present peace to avoid further escalation.

“We are committed to the full implementation of the agreement with the Federal Government and nothing must happen with that agreement. All that we have agreed should be implemented to the letter.