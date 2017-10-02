Trump Dedicates Presidents Cup Trophy To Hurricane Victims

Under pressure to step up relief efforts in hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico, President Donald Trump dedicated the United States victory over an International team at the Presidents Cup on Sunday to the storm-stricken island.

Trump, an avid golfer, and owner of several courses around the world paid a whistle-stop visit to Liberty National where he dedicated the victory to the people of Puerto Rico, Texas, and Florida, who have all been hit by hurricanes as he presented the trophy to winning captain Steve Stricker.

“On behalf of all of the people of Texas, of all of the people — if you look today, if you see what’s happening, how horrible it is but we have it under really great control, Puerto Rico, and the people of Florida, who are really suffering over this last short period of time with hurricanes,” said Trump.

Trump’s visit to the Presidents Cup came on the same day U.S. lawmakers urged him to stop sniping at Puerto Rican officials and get to work helping them recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.

