Trump Dedicates Presidents Cup Trophy To Hurricane Victims

Channels Television  
Updated October 2, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump poses with the U.S. Team and the trophy after they defeated the International Team 19 to 11 in the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club on October 1, 2017 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Sam Greenwood/Getty Images/AFP

Under pressure to step up relief efforts in hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico, President Donald Trump dedicated the United States victory over an International team at the Presidents Cup on Sunday to the storm-stricken island.

Trump, an avid golfer, and owner of several courses around the world paid a whistle-stop visit to Liberty National where he dedicated the victory to the people of Puerto Rico, Texas, and Florida, who have all been hit by hurricanes as he presented the trophy to winning captain Steve Stricker.

“On behalf of all of the people of Texas, of all of the people — if you look today, if you see what’s happening, how horrible it is but we have it under really great control, Puerto Rico, and the people of Florida, who are really suffering over this last short period of time with hurricanes,” said Trump.

Trump’s visit to the Presidents Cup came on the same day U.S. lawmakers urged him to stop sniping at Puerto Rican officials and get to work helping them recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.

Reuters


More on Sports

NFF Inspects Agege Stadium Ahead Of Aiteo Cup Final

Pique Ready To Leave Spanish Team For Catalona

Japan Open Tennis Results

Isco Stars In Politicised Madrid Win

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV