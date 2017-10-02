UN Calls On Spain To Probe Referendum Violence

Channels Television  
Updated October 2, 2017
Students gather at the historical headquarters of the University of Barcelona during a pro-referedum demonstration on September 22, 2017 in Barcelona. Spain’s conservative government has dealt a serious blow to Catalonia’s plans to hold an independence referendum but it faces growing indignation in the region, which is closing ranks on Madrid. LLUIS GENE / AFP

The United Nations rights chief said he was disturbed by the violence during a police crackdown on the banned independence referendum in the Spanish region of Catalonia and urged Madrid to investigate any possible misconduct.

“I am very disturbed by the violence in Catalonia on Sunday… I urge the Spanish authorities to ensure thorough, independent and impartial investigations into all acts of violence,” the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, said in a statement.

“Police responses must at all times be proportionate and necessary.”

Spanish Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, said the country’s security forces “performed their duty” and that the rule of law had prevailed.

Catalan president, Carles Puigdemont, said police had used “indiscriminate force” against people demonstrating “peacefully”.

Read Also: 91 Injured In Catalonia Referendum Clashes, Says Official

Catalon authorities said 844 people needed medical attention after the weekend unrest, with at least 92 confirmed injured.

Zeid further called on Madrid to approve “without delay” a request to visit Spain by the UN expert on the right to peaceful assembly, Annalisa Ciampi.

Ciampi made her request last week, ahead of the vote, but Madrid has not yet responded, Zeid’s spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell told AFP.

AFp


More on World News

Las Vegas Gunman Had At Least Eight Guns In Hotel Room – Police

Trump Issues Condolences For ‘Terrible’ Las Vegas Shooting

More Than 50 Killed In Las Vegas Shooting – Police

Madrid Vows To Stop Catalan Independence Declaration

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV