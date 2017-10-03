FIFA Fines Nigeria N11m For Pitch Invasion

The world football governing body, FIFA has handed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) an eleven million Naira fine for its fans’ breach of security during a World Cup qualifying match.

Nigeria was charged for improper conduct amongst spectators, invasions of restricted areas by supporters other than the pitch.

The game took place on September the 1st at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, where the Super Eagles defeated the indomitable lions of Cameroon 4-nil.

FIFA has also warned against future occurrence.