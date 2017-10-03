IGP Seeks Nigerians’ Support For Effective Policing

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has called for the involvement of all Nigerians to help in intelligence gathering to ensure an effective form of policing for the country.

The IGP made this known when he and his team visited the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, ahead of the south south security summit.

He further noted the community policing will boost confidence and cooperation between the people and the police.

He lauded the Akwa Ibom state government for its commitment to the maintenance of peace and security, noting that this informed the decision to hold the security summit in the state. He called on other states to emulate the Akwa Ibom example.

In his response, Governor Emmanuel acknowledged the sacrifices of the police and other security agencies for the security of lives and property in the country and thanked the IGP for bringing the summit to the state.

While promising continued support and cooperation, the governor appealed to the police and the judiciary to do more to eradicate cases of rape and kidnapping in the state.

The IGP was accompanied by five commissioners of Police and other senior police officers in the zone.