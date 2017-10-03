Police Arrest 20-Year-Old For Faking Kidnap

Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old lady for allegedly simulating her own kidnap in connivance with her boyfriend.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect, Tohebat Adebayo, was reported by her parents to have been kidnapped on September 27.

”They complained that the girl left home to Lafenwa market but did not return, only for them to be called on the phone by an unknown man who informed them that their daughter has been kidnapped.

“The so-called kidnapper then demanded the sum of #200,000 as ransom and upon the report, the (Lafenwa) Divisional Police Officer CSP Kayode Ayilara led his detectives on a technical investigation of the case which led them to an abandoned house inside the GRA where the girl was being kept,” Oyeyemi said.

According to him, the discovery led to the arrest of a man who happened to be the security man in the house.

On interrogation, the suspect claimed to be the girl’s boyfriend and that they both planned to simulate her kidnap to raise money for her forthcoming birthday from the parents.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the Anti-Kidnapping and Cultists Unit of the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation,” the Command’s spokesman added.