Royal Albert Hall Hails Wizkid’s Sold Out Performance

London’s iconic hall, Royal Albert has hailed Nigeria’s star act, Wizkid for a sold-out show at the hall.

The afrobeat star whose real names are Ayodeji Balogun made history after an electrifying night with thousands of fans in attendance.

Other Nigerian artists including Skepta and Tinie Tempah were also in attendance.

READ ALSO: I Got The Beating Of My Life After My First Performance – Jide Kosoko

The performance by the 27-year-old singer got Royal Alberta taking to social media to celebrate him.

Wizkid became the first African artist to sell out the famed hall as his tickets were sold out two days before the show.

See the tweets below:

Making history @wizkidayo headlined the Royal Albert Hall's first Afrobeat concert. More photos➡️ https://t.co/6I20xViRDk pic.twitter.com/lhza6c7PQa — Royal Albert Hall (@RoyalAlbertHall) October 2, 2017