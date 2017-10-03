We’re Mobilising Relief For Edo Flood Victims – Obaseki

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki said the state government has started mobilising relief materials for flood victims in the state.

He also reassured communities affected by flood in Etsako Central Local Government Area (LGA) and other parts of the state that government has deployed a team of officials to evaluate the situation and mobilise relief for them.

A statement from the government said the governor gave the assurance on Monday when he received reports of flooding in some communities in the LGA, particularly Udaba-Ekperi, Osomghegbe, and Ifeku among other villages.

Obaseki said that he has directed the Commissioner for Youth and Special Duties; the Special Adviser, Special Duties; and other government officials from that axis to assess the situation and lead preliminary relief efforts to the affected areas.

“It is quite unfortunate that people are being sacked from their homes in these communities. However, we want to assure them that we are on top of the situation.

“I have dispatched officials from that part of the state to assess the situation, as we ramp up efforts to provide relief,” he said.

The governor also hinted that Edo State Emergency Service apparatus would also be deployed to the area to ensure that communities affected were properly catered for during the exercise.

He further appealed to the people to move to higher ground to ensure their safety is guaranteed.