Ronaldo Concern Ahead Of Portugal Qualifiers

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo went through a worryingly light training session on Wednesday ahead of two crucial final World Cup qualifiers.

If Euro 2016 champions Portugal beat Andorra on Saturday and current Group B leaders Switzerland in Lisbon three days later, they will book a direct slot at Russia 2018.

But on Wednesday, Real Madrid superstar Ronaldo, accompanied by a physio, did a little running and hardly touched a ball as the rest of the squad went through a complete workout, according to an AFP photographer.

