Updated October 4, 2017
Ronaldo Concern Ahead Of Portugal Qualifiers
Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) runs under the supervision of physiotherapist Antonio Gaspar as his teammates train on the background during a training session at Cidade do Futebol in Oeiras on October 4, 2017. FRANCISCO LEONG / AFP

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo went through a worryingly light training session on Wednesday ahead of two crucial final World Cup qualifiers.

If Euro 2016 champions Portugal beat Andorra on Saturday and current Group B leaders Switzerland in Lisbon three days later, they will book a direct slot at Russia 2018.

But on Wednesday, Real Madrid superstar Ronaldo, accompanied by a physio, did a little running and hardly touched a ball as the rest of the squad went through a complete workout, according to an AFP photographer.

