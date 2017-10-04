BREAKING: Agriculture Ministry To Investigate Export Of Poor Quality Yams To US

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development says it will investigate the export of poor quality yams to the United States.

This follows a meeting of the Federal Executive Council chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The decision comes three months after the Federal Government flagged off the Nigeria Yam Export.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh, had in June stressed the need for Nigeria to begin to earn more foreign exchange by exporting yam.

