BREAKING: FG Approves Payment Of N25.9bn to Discos

The Federal Executive Council has approved the payment of N25.99 billion to electricity distribution companies in the country as party of the power sector recovery programme.

The amount is part of the N67.41 billion the discos said they were being owed by the government – ministries, departments, and agencies.

After verification, the Federal Government said it, however, discovered that part of the amount was owed by states, local governments, and corporate entities.

