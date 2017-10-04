EFCC Re-Arrests Former Permanent Secretary Onubuogo

Channels Television  
Updated October 4, 2017
File photo
File photo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arrested a former Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Dr Clement Onubuogo.

Onubuogo was picked up today (Wednesday) by operatives of the commission at the premises of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

He was alleged to have shunned an earlier invitation to respond to the allegation of diversion of N606m SURE-P fund under his watch.

The former permanent secretary was in court for his trial in a separate charge filed against him by the commission before he was re-arrested.

He was earlier arraigned by the commission for not declaring some of his alleged hidden cash assets.

The anti-graft agency said Onubuogo failed to declare N97,300,613.44, $139,575.50 and £10,121.52 found in three of his bank accounts.


More on Crime Watch

Alleged Money Laundering: Court Fixes Date To Hear Diezani’s Application

Court Rejects Senator’s Application To Reclaim Seized Property

Police Parade Boko Haram Suspect, Others In Ondo

N177million Fraud: Professor, Two Others Sentenced To 40 Years Imprisonment

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV