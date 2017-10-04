EFCC Reveals How Ex-NAF Chiefs Diverted N21bn To Personal Accounts

An Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigation officer, Tosin Owobo, on Tuesday testified that three former Air Chiefs allegedly diverted N21billion to their personal accounts from the Nigeria Air Force (NAF).

He said they diverted the sum through several companies which they registered personally incorporated, none of which had any transaction or contract with NAF.

Owobo was testifying in the trial of a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu (Rtd), former NAF Chief of Accounts and Budgeting, Air Vice Marshal Jacob Adigun and a former Director of Finance and Budget, Air Commodore Olugbenga Gbadebo.

They were arraigned before Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The EFCC accused them of converting N21billion from NAF through various companies, namely Delfina Oil and Gas Ltd, Mcallan Oil and Gas Ltd, Hebron Housing and Properties Company Ltd, Trapezites BDC, Fonds and Pricey Ltd, Deegee Oil and Gas Ltd, Timsegg Investment Ltd and Solomon Health Care Ltd.

Led in evidence by prosecution counsel Rotimi Oyedepo, Owobo said N5.9billion was transferred from NAF accounts to Delfina Oil and Gas.

He said once the money was converted to dollars, it would be handed over to Gbadebo, who took it to Adigun and in turn took it to Amosu.

He said Mcallan Oil and Gas received N6.1billion from NAF, while Trapezites BDC received N3.6billion.

Owobo said Deegee Oil and Gas received N800million from NAF accounts, while Timsegg also got the same amount.

“These companies were not into oil and gas. The N21billion was moved from various NAF accounts without appropriation,” he said.

Owobo said Adigun admitted during interrogation that he opened Delfina Oil and Gas’s bank account and runs it and the others.

“There was no contract of memorandum of understanding between Delfina Oil and Gas and NAF,” he said.

The witness said Adigun incorporated Mcallan Oil and Gas and opened its bank account, which he also operated.

“There was no service rendered to NAF by the company,” he said.

Owobo said Deegee Oil and Gas’ bank account, which also allegedly used to divert funds, was operated by Gbadebo..

“He controlled the account which received funds from NAF. There was no contract or MOU between them, and no service was rendered by Deegee Oil and Gas to NAF.

“Timsegg Investment also belongs to Gbadebo. There was no service rendered by Timsegg to NAF,” he said.

Owobo further told the court that Adigun owns Hebron Housing and Properties, which also received fund transfers from NAF despite not rendering any service to it.

According to him, all the accounts had a single accounts officer, Mrs Funke Osinsanmi, at the bank where they were domiciled.

The EFCC operative said the account officer would receive instructions from Gbadebo, liaise with various Bureau De Change Operators to convert the sums to dollars, and hands them over to Gbadebo and other NAF.

The defendants are being tried before Justice Mohammed Idris, where they were arraigned on June 29, 2016 on 26 charges bordering on theft and money laundering.