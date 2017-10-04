FG Announces Plan To Resuscitate Education Bank Scheme

Nigerian students who have challenges in financing their education will have reasons to heave a sigh of relief as the Federal Government has announced plans to support students.

The Federal Government has announced plans to resuscitate the Education Bank scheme to enable such students access funds for their education.

The Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu said this in Abuja at a news conference to mark the 2017 World Teachers Day.

Adamu said the decision to resuscitate the Education Bank Scheme was necessary to reward good behavior and contribution to nation building.

“The is an avenue to appreciate the immense contribution of teachers to nation building. This will take care of state, public, basic, and secondary education.

“It is aimed at rewarding good behavior and contributions made to nation building. Priorities will be given to deserving teachers and school administrators,” he said.

The Minister of Education said the education bank is important as it supports both students and teachers.

“Having an education bank is one of the ways not just for teachers but especially for students so that students from less well to do families will be supported for their education.”