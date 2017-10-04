Game Of Thrones Star Visits Maldives On Climate Change Impact

Game of Thrones star and UN Development Programme (UNDP) Goodwill Ambassador, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, visited the Maldives earlier this week to highlight climate change issues.

Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, one of the main characters in the popular television show ‘Game of Thrones’, visited climate change mitigation initiatives in Laamu Atoll and Male and had a first-hand glimpse of the negative impact of climate change on the island nation such as bleached coral and beach erosion.

The UNDP said solutions to tackle the climate-change fallout in the Maldives include increasing the capacity of communal rain water tanks, introducing smart irrigation systems, restoring shorelines, monitoring reefs and supporting coral regrowth.

Coster-Waldau recently launched a fundraising campaign to support UNDP efforts to end poverty while fighting climate change.