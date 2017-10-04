Minister Of State For Education Seeks Medical Aid Abroad

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has called for prayers for the Minister of State for Education, Anthony Anwukah who is currently in the United States for medical aid.

Adamu said this in Abuja, on Tuesday at a press briefing to mark the 2017 World Teachers’ Day.

This is coming less than six weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari returned from a medical trip to the United Kingdom.

Although the ailment for which Anwukah is hospitalised was not disclosed, Adamu urged those at the event to rise for a prayer for his speedy recovery.

Immediately after the introduction of key officials at the briefing, Adamu said, “Please permit me to ask us to say a minute prayer for the Minister of State who is away in the U.S to receive medical treatment for an illness,”

Adamu said Mr Anwukah needed prayers from Nigerians especially stakeholders in the education sector.