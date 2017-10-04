PDP Experiments With Open Ballot In Ekiti LG Primaries

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has held primaries for the local government elections in the state.

This time around, the leadership of the party in the state conducted the primary elections with the open ballot system, popularly called ‘Option A4’.

PDP explained that the decision was to ensure transparency and be straightforward in all its dealing, especially at this stage of the election.

The state governor, Ayodele Fayose, also supported the way the primaries were conducted, saying ‘Option A4’ system was best for Nigeria’s electoral process.

He said, “If only we choose to be sincere, option A4 produced Moshood Abiola, made a success of that election.

“But the problem we have in Nigeria is that the leaders don’t want a transparent process, they want a way to fiddle with the process when they cannot win.”