Court Jails Man For Raping Minor In Ekiti

An Ado-Ekiti High Court has sentenced one Olowo Ismaila to 14 years imprisonment for raping a 12-year-old girl in Ekiti State.

Justice Dele Omotoso convicted Ismaila in his judgment on Thursday, saying the prosecution had proven the case against him beyond a reasonable doubt.

He held that the evidence tendered before the court, including the medical report, proved that the 35-year-old committed the crime.

The judge, however, ruled that his sentence would start counting from April 14, 2016, when he was first remanded in prison custody for the offence.

The convict was said to have committed the crime on February 1, 2016, at Iluomoba-Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government Area of the state.

The prosecution counsel, Akinola Abon, while proving the case, had called witnesses and tendered exhibits while the convict gave evidence in his own defence during the trial.

Reacting to the verdict, Abon said the judgement would serve as a deterrent to those who engage in sexual offences, especially raping of minors.

On the other hand, the defence counsel, Babatunde Falade, said he would consult with his client to take a stand on the appeal of the judgment.