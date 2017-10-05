Equatorial Guinea Banned From 2019 FIFA Women World Cup

Equatorial Guinea have been banned from the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France for fielding 10 ineligible players and using forged documents.

The players all took part in qualifying for the 2016 Olympic women’s tournament in Brazil.

FIFA has also imposed a fine of $102,000 on the country’s football association.

The two-time champions will not feature at the 2020 Olympics and the next two Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in 2018 and 2020.