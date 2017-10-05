Germany, England Qualify For 2018 World Cup

Channels Television  
Updated October 5, 2017
Germany’s striker Sandro Wagner (R) celebrates with defenders Joshua Kimmich (L) and Mats Hummels (C) after scoring their second goal during the World Cup qualifier against Northern Ireland at the National Football Stadium in Belfast on October 5, 2017. Paul FAITH / AFP

Defending champions Germany and England have secured their place at next year’s World Cup in Russia.

Germany secured qualification with a 3-1 victory away to Northern Ireland in Belfast on Thursday.

Sebastian Rudy and Sandro Wagner scored first-half goals and Joshua Kimmich netted a late third as Germany made it nine wins out of nine in European qualifying Group C ahead of Sunday’s final match at home to Azerbaijan.

England on their part qualified for the World Cup after captain Harry Kane scored an injury-time winner to beat Slovenia 1-0 at Wembley.

As a result of Scotland’s 1-0 win over Slovakia, England only needed a draw to qualify from Group F, but Kane diverted home Kyle Walker’s cross to grab Gareth Southgate’s hosts a seventh win of the qualifying campaign.


