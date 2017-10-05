Germany, England Qualify For 2018 World Cup

Defending champions Germany and England have secured their place at next year’s World Cup in Russia.

Germany secured qualification with a 3-1 victory away to Northern Ireland in Belfast on Thursday.

Sebastian Rudy and Sandro Wagner scored first-half goals and Joshua Kimmich netted a late third as Germany made it nine wins out of nine in European qualifying Group C ahead of Sunday’s final match at home to Azerbaijan.

England on their part qualified for the World Cup after captain Harry Kane scored an injury-time winner to beat Slovenia 1-0 at Wembley.

As a result of Scotland’s 1-0 win over Slovakia, England only needed a draw to qualify from Group F, but Kane diverted home Kyle Walker’s cross to grab Gareth Southgate’s hosts a seventh win of the qualifying campaign.