We Hope 2018 Budget Will Be Passed In December – Osinbajo

The Federal Government says it hopes the 2018 Appropriation Bill will be passed into law by the National Assembly in December.

This is coming from the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, while speaking at a dialogue session with members of civil society organisations on Thursday in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Professor Osinbajo also revealed plans by the government to promptly prepare the 2018 budget and submit it in October towards effective implementation.

This comes amid growing concerns about the poor implementation of the 2017 Appropriation Act and inadequate funding of the budget.

On Tuesday last week, the Senate had summoned the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, and her counterpart in the Ministry of Budget and Planning, Senator Udo Udoma.

The ministers were invited to brief the lawmakers on the cause of the inadequate releases and steps taken to expedite release of funds for the capital component of the 2017 Appropriation Act.