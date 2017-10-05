Kachikwu’s Letter: Group Demands Suspension Of NNPC GMD, Baru

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari, suspends the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mr. Maikanti Baru pending the outcome of the investigation.

Executive Director of SERAP, Mr. Adetokunbo Mumuni, on Thursday, requested the Commander-in-Chief to direct the anti-graft agencies to swing into action.

Mumuni said, “We request President Muhammadu Buhari him to use his good office and leadership position to urgently refer the allegations of corruption and abuse of office against the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mr Maikanti Baru, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission for investigation, and if there is relevant and sufficient admissible evidence, for him to face prosecution.”

The group’s chief further stressed that the allegations made by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu could undermine this administration’s commitment to fighting corruption.

He added, “SERAP believes that Mr. Baru’s case presents your Administration with yet another rare opportunity to reassure a lot of Nigerians who may be worried about the direction of travel of your anti-corruption agenda. Rather than keeping silent on the matter, we advise you to use this case to show to Nigerians that no form of corruption will be tolerated in the NNPC under your watch.

“If left unaddressed, the allegations by Dr. Kachikwu have the potential of undermining our government’s expressed commitment to returning Nigeria to the path of transparency and accountability.

“SERAP notes the recent allegations of corruption against Mr. Baru by Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State of Petroleum and Chairman NNPC Board. In the letter to you, he alleged among others appointments and postings in NNPC without due process, award of contracts above $20m without following the legal and procedural requirements for such contracts including the Crude Term contracts- valued at over $10bn, the DSDP contracts valued over $5bn, the AKK pipeline contract valued approximately $3bn, various financing allocation funding contracts with the NOCs – value over $3bn; and various NPDC production service contracts – valued at over $3bn–$4bn,” according to a statement made available to Channels Television in Lagos.