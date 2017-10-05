Olympic Chief Arrested On Corruption Charges

Updated October 5, 2017
Brazil’s Olympic Committee chief Carlos Nuzman (C) is escorted from his home by federal police in Rio de Janeiro. Photo: Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP

Brazilian police arrested on Thursday the head of the national Olympics committee, Carlos Arthur Nuzman, who is accused of conspiring to bribe members of the International Olympic Committee to pick Rio de Janeiro as host of the 2016 games.

Brazilian investigators claim Nuzman helped arrange a $2 million bribe to get the games for Rio de Janeiro.

Leonardo Gryner, a former director of the national Olympics committee, was also arrested in a new phase of the so-called Unfair Play investigation, the police said.

In September, police raided Nuzman’s home, accusing him of conspiring with politicians to buy the right to host the 2016 games. Nuzman’s lawyer, Sergio Mazzillo, said then his client was innocent.

Reuters


