Yobe Govt Approves N679m To Equip Three Hospitals

The Yobe State government has approved N679m for the supply and installation of state of the art medical equipment for three major hospitals.

The three hospitals, located in Potiskum, Gashua and Geidam, were recently upgraded and renewed to provide improved healthcare services for the downtrodden people of the state.

Commissioner of Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Mala Musti, told reporters on Thursday that the fund was approved at the State Executive Council meeting which held at the Government House in Damaturu, the state capital.

He said, “The state government had, in June 2016, spent N1.8 billion for the total rehabilitation and expansion of the three hospitals.

“Today, the council approved N679,380,000 for the supply, installation and user training of assorted medical equipment to the three hospitals”.

The approval, according to him, was in line with the resolve of Governor Ibrahim Gaidam’s administration to make quality healthcare services available and accessible throughout the state”

Musti added that N97,703,650 was also approved for the purchase of science laboratory equipment, tools and reagents amongst others for the five secondary schools that were also rehabilitated and expanded by the Gaidam administration.

He listed the schools to include; GSS Fika, GSS Yunusari, GSS Nangere, GSS Gwio-Kura and GGSS Nguru.

The commissioner explained that the laboratory equipment are intended to boost the study of science subjects such as mathematics, biology, physics and chemistry.

Earlier, Governor Gaidam said that his administration would continue to sponsor indigenes to study in higher institutions of learning both within and outside the country.

He made the promise when he received an award of excellence which was conferred on him by the National Union of Yobe State Students (NUYOSS) for his immense contribution to the development of education.

The governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to improving the sector through regular payment of scholarship allowances among other incentives encourage teaching and learning in the state.