Buhari Appoints Ex-CBN Deputy Governor As FERMA Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Tunde Lemo, as the Chairman of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency.

The Assistant Director of Press in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Mohammed Nakorji, disclosed this in a statement.

Apart from approving Mr Lemo’s appointment, President Buhari also okayed the appointment of new members of the FERMA Board – all subject to Senate approval.

Those joining the former CBN deputy governor on the board are Nurudeen Rafindadi; Buba Abdullahi; Babagana Aji; Shehu Abdullahi and Loretta Aniagolu; Mujaidu Dako; Vincent Kolawole; Chukwunwike Uzo; Olubunmi Siyanbola; Abdulrazak Ma’aji; Saidu Abdulkadir and Peter Osawe.

President Buhari also reappointed Mr Peter Ewesor as the Managing Director of Nigerian Electricity Management Service Agency.

Mr Ewezor’s reappointment became effective October 3 and gives him one final four-year term in office, in accordance with the provisions of Section 7(3) of the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency Act, 2015.