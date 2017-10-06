Buhari Meets Supreme Court Judges, Calls For Decongestion Of Prisons

The President, Muhammadu Buhari, has called on the judiciary to come up with an initiative that will ensure speedy dispensation of justice thereby decongesting the nation’s prisons.

The President made this known when the judges of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal and other head of courts paid him a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

President Buhari further called for the establishment of courts in prison yards to speed up decongestion.

According to him, logistics of transporting prisoners to court is huge.

He, therefore, asked the Attorney General to take up the matter of welfare of judicial officers with the salaries and wages commission.