Jackie Chan In Hollywood For ‘The Foreigner’ Premiere

Action movie legend and superstar Jackie Chan turned out in Hollywood on Thursday for the premiere of his latest movie ‘The Foreigner.”

Directed by ‘Casino Royale’s’ Martin Campbell, “The Foreigner” sees Chan take on a more dramatic role, one that is more reliant on his acting skills than his stunt abilities.

The London-set film sees Chan play a businessman with a secret past who sets out to avenge the death of his daughter after she is murdered in an act of terrorism.

The film opens in the United States on Friday (October 6).

