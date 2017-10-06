Madrid City Council Names Sports Centre After Agbonavbare

The Madrid City council has named a sports centre after former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Wilfred Agbonavbare.

The council recommended renaming of the Alberto Garcia Sports Center after the late Agbonavbare.

Agbonavbare who died on January 27, 2015, at the age of 48 was a cult hero in Madrid where he played for Rayo Vallecano between 1990 and 1996.

He was a member of the Super Eagles team that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia and also reached the round of 16 at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States.