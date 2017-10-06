Spain Qualify For 2018 World Cup

Spain secured their place at the World Cup finals in Russia next year as goals from Rodrigo, Isco and Thiago Alcantara ensured a comfortable 3-0 win over Albania from a match laced with political tension on Friday.

La Roja shrugged off the distractions of a turbulent week off the field caused by Catalonia’s drive for independence, and more jeers for outspoken defender Gerard Pique, to seal top spot in Group G of European qualifying after Italy could manage only a 1-1 draw at home to Macedonia.