Spain Qualify For 2018 World Cup

Channels Television  
Updated October 6, 2017
Spain team applaud at the end of the World Cup 2018 qualifier football match Spain vs Albania at the Jose Rico Perez stadium in Alicante on October 6, 2017. JOSE JORDAN / AFP

Spain secured their place at the World Cup finals in Russia next year as goals from Rodrigo, Isco and Thiago Alcantara ensured a comfortable 3-0 win over Albania from a match laced with political tension on Friday.

La Roja shrugged off the distractions of a turbulent week off the field caused by Catalonia’s drive for independence, and more jeers for outspoken defender Gerard Pique, to seal top spot in Group G of European qualifying after Italy could manage only a 1-1 draw at home to Macedonia.

 


