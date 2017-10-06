VSF Empowers 200 Yobe Households With Improve Livestock Intervention

As a gesture toward restoring the lives of vulnerable citizens affected by the Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast, the Victim Support Fund (VSF) has distributed livestock and cash support to selected farmers in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe state.

Launching the distribution in Geidam town, the Executive Director of VSF, Prof. Sunday Ochoche said it’s a continuation of the 2017 Agro Support Programme to farmers in the Northeast, targeting affected households.

He revealed that the intervention is planned to ensure a long-term food security and livelihood among vulnerable citizens across affected communities within the zone.

“The need to improve the lives of the victims of insurgency is very important to us at VSF and you will recall that before now, VSF has been actively involved with the Yobe state government in restoring the lives of insurgency victims especially in the area of livelihood.

“You will also recall that our Agro support program was actually kicked off in Yobe state where 2000 household in Gulani and Gujba Local Government Areas were supported with Agricultural inputs and we are impressed with the quality of Agricultural production realized so far.

“VSF has been encouraged to expand this project and in a short, while it will be coming with an intervention of dry season farming with many beneficiaries on board in terms of input and cash support to further enhance Agriculture and food security in Yobe state,” Professor Ochoche said.

The Executive Director also revealed that each household will be getting four Goats. Three female Goats and one male Goat as well as N20,000 to help them with the initial funds required to take care of the Animals.

The primary objectives of the programme he also disclosed will help the beneficiaries to address some critical needs and improving their economy.

“Each of these Animals has been carefully selected, inoculated and screened by Fadama III who is our technical partners in this, so we expect that the beneficiaries will take good care of these Animals so that the purpose of the programme will be achieved.

“The Agriculture beneficiaries in Gulani and Gujba have encouraged us and we expect the same bearing in mind that the economic future of this intervention is in your hands”

He appreciated the partnership with Yobe state government and assures to continue to work together in the rebuilding process.

The chairman Presidential Committee of Northeast Initiative (PCNI), Ltd. General TY Danjuma, represented by Alkasim Abdulkadir encouraged the people to live in peace with one another.

“We assure you that the current reconstruction of the Northeast by the Government will continue until everything is settled and means of livelihood well restored better than it was before.

“We will continue to embark on other interventions in the State such as the dry season farming and we appeal to beneficiaries to use this Animals for the realization of its objectives”

The Yobe state governor, Ibrahim Gaidam represented by the State Commissioner of Education, Mohammed Lamin appreciated the livestock intervention by the VSF stressing that it is timely as it will boost the livelihood of the beneficiaries.

While tracing how people suffered during and after the insurgency the governor stressed that government will supervise the programme to ensure it achieves the objectives for which it was set up.

The chairman Geidam Local Government, Mr. Mulima Idi-Mato appreciated the efforts of VSF for bringing the intervention and assured that the beneficiaries will make the best use of the livestock.

The intervention which targeted 200 households selected from Hausari, Ashekari, Koloro and Geidam Communities witnessed high turnouts with beneficiaries applauding the VSF for the initiatives.