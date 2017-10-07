Debra Messing Gets Teary As She Receives Hollywood Star

Debra Messing, best known for her portrayal of interior designer Grace Adler on the hit television comedy series “Will & Grace”, has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday (October 6).

Messing was a six-time Emmy nominee for her performance on “Will & Grace”, winning the coveted TV award in 2003.

Joined by her family and fellow “Will and Grace” co-stars Eric McCormack and Megan Mullally, Messing teared up recalling her mother at the presentation ceremony.

Speaking to Reuters about the revival of the series in 2017, she said the comic relief the show inspires couldn’t have come at a better time, in a year that has seen multiple natural disasters and mass shootings dominate the news cycle.

“To be honest I never dared to dream that this moment would come. I’m sure, however, that my mom did. I surpassed my dreams long ago and have tried to live every day for a life full of gratitude and profound collaborations and loving friendships.”

“I am just so grateful that I have my family and my friends and my colleagues here because this only happened because of the support and collaboration of all of these amazing people, including all of my teachers.”

The series has been credited with bringing gay men and women into a mainstream culture long before gay marriage became law across the United States.