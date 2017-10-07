Eagles Have Made Nigeria Proud, Says Dogara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, has congratulated the Super Eagles on their well-deserved victory over Zambia.

He applauded the team hours after they beat Zambia on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo to qualify for Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, Dogara hailed members of the national team for their dedication and patriotism, and commitment to doing Nigeria proud.

“The Super Eagles have once again made us all very proud. Being the first African team to qualify for the World Cup is no small feat and the sense of patriotism and dedication to national duty must be commended by all”, he said.

The Speaker further pledged the commitment of the House of Representatives to prioritising sports development and ensuring better welfare for athletes.

He said, “The team can be rest assured that they will always have the support of the House, as we’ve proven over time that the welfare of our athletes and development of sports in the country are of utmost importance to us.

“They have done a great job flying the Nigerian flag and we wish them success at the World Cup tournament in Russia next year.”

Dogara, however, called for early preparations for the tournament.