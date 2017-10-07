NLC Pickets MTN, Abuja Environmental Protection

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has picketed the Abuja Corporate Headquarters of telecommunication giant, MTN Nigeria, and the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) over anti-labour practices.

The leadership of the NLC occupied the premises of the two organisations in the nation’s capital, accusing their management of subjecting workers to slave labour.

NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, who led the picketing, said that the protest was part of efforts to advance the issues of better conditions of service and minimum wage, as recommended by International Labour Laws.

The labour unionists also threatened to re-occupy the AEPB in November as no staff of the agency was on ground to address them.