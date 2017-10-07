Properties Destroyed As Flood Hits INEC HQ In Edo

Sensitive Materials and properties worth millions of naira were destroyed by flood at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Headquarters in Edo State.

Following an early morning rain which lasted for about two in Benin City, the state capital, INEC officials attributed the flood to the collapse of a fence between their premises and the Federal High Court.

In an interview with Channels Television, the Administrative Secretary of INEC in Benin City, Lebari Sam-Nduh, blamed the flood on a road construction and the poor drainage system in the area.

He said, “Water entered the critical store of the Commission where our laptops and our smart card readers are all stored, all just because the fence adjoining the Federal High Court fell and because of the construction at Lucky Way.

“All the waters there have now been diverted to this place and as you can see that the drainage here is not adequate to carry the water. So, the fence fell under the weight of the water.”

Sam-Nduh, however, appealed to relevant agencies in the state and the Federal Ministry of Work, as well as the National Emergency Management Agency to come to their aid.

“It’s a tragedy that has befallen us and we call on the Federal Ministry of Works and the state government that embarked on the construction of both the highway and Lucky Way Road to quickly come to our aid to see what can be done,” he said.