$26bn Fraud Allegations: Party Seeks Kachikwu’s Resignation, NNPC GMD’s Suspension

More reactions have continued to trail the recent letter written by the Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Ibe Kackiwku to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kackiwku in the letter alleged that the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru awarded contracts amounting to $26 billion without following due process.

The national secretary of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), James Okoroma speaking in Abuja, called on the Kackiwku to resign his appointment due to the alleged rot in a parastatal under his supervision.

The party is also calling on President Buhari to suspend Baru for alleged violation of the public procurement act, 2007.

The National Secretary of the party, James Okoroma said, “In view of the seriousness of the allegations made by the Minister and the dangers they pose to the economy and image of our nation, we demand the image suspension of the NNPC GMD to enable investigations to commence.

“The Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kackiwku should come out bold and resign his appointment having become a stranger in president Buhari’s cabinet.”

The group also called for the reversal of the all the decisions taken so far by the NNPC GMD which the group claimed are in breach of the public procurement act.