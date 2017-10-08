Ghana Protest Disallowed Goal Against Uganda

Ghana has petitioned FIFA for a replay of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Uganda after South African referee Daniel Bennett disallowed a “perfect goal”.

The matchday five fixture at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala ended in a 0-0 draw, all but ending the black stars’ hopes of reaching a fourth successive world cup.

But the game was marred with controversies, not only by the poor pitch, as Raphael Dwamena’s injury-time goal from a rebound was ruled out for offside.

