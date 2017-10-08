SERAP Sues FG Over ‘Double Pay’ Of Ex-Govs Serving As Senators, Ministers 

A rights group, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) have sued the Federal Government over what it describes as the failure to stop former governors from receiving double pay and life pensions as serving senators and ministers.

SERAP is also suing the government for failure to seek recovery of over N40billion of public funds received by ex-governors not serving in appointive or elective positions as public officers.

The suit filed at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos followed SERAP’s petition to the Attorney-General of the Federation, and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami to institute legal action against the former governors.

The organisation’s Deputy Director, Timothy Adewale in a statement on Sunday said, “The Federal Government has a responsibility to stop former governors from receiving double pay at the expense of workers and pensioners. This position is buttressed by Article 27 of the Vienna Conventionn on the laws of treaties”.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.

So far, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, Labour Minister, Chris Ngige, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola have denied ever receiving double payments and retirement benefits.