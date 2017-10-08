Teenager, Others Arraigned Over Vandalisation Of Transformer Cables

Police in Osun State has arraigned a teenager and one other suspect for vandalising Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) transformer cables.

The accused persons, Hammed Mukaila, Shakiru Adigun, and one Michael now at large, were arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osun State over alleged conspiracy, stealing and property destruction.

The suspects allegedly committed the crime on September 1, 2017, at about 10:00 am at Oluseke village in Ikire, Osun State.

The suspects allegedly stole one 20 meters incoming IBEDC transformer cable valued at N110,000, 30 meters of IBDEC transformer cable valued N270,000, 150 meters LNG IBEDC transformer cable valued N7, 200 and one 70 meters LNG IBEDC transformer cable valued N4,400 total N391,600 property of IBEDC, Ikire Station.

Prosecutor, Afeez Ogunwale informed the court that the offence committed by the duo and one other now at large contravene section 516, (9) and 451(b) of the criminal code cap 30, vol. II law of Osun State of Nigeria 2003.

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the three count charge. Their counsel, Mrs. J. A Adeboye prayed the court to grant her clients bail in the most liberal and affordable terms.

Magistrate A.K Oyawale in her ruling admitted the duo to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case to November 20, 2017.