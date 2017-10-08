We Have No Power To Punish IGP Over ‘Rot’ In Police – PSC

The Police Service Commission has absolved itself of blame for the alleged rot in the Nigerian Police Force, especially as it does not have the powers to discipline the Inspector-General of Police.

As a result of its limited powers, the PSC says the IGP ignores its recommendations, which makes it difficult for the commission to push through reforms that could have repositioned the police and address major issues.

“It is common knowledge that the Constitution which gave the Commission the powers to appoint, promote and discipline also did not extend the powers to discipline an IGP who refuses to implement decisions on these powers,” the PSC said in a statement by its Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani.

The statement was in reaction to an interview that Aisha Tosan, the Producer of a television programme Crime Fighters, granted to Saturday Vanguard.

In the interview, Tosan alleged that there was massive corruption in the Police – especially with regard to promotions in the force – and faulted the Police Service Commission for failing to intervene.

But the PSC explained that it was not to blame due to its limited powers.

It said, “The Powers of the Commission are stated in paragraph 30, Part 1 of the Third Schedule of the 1999 Constitution, thus; “the Commission shall have powers to: (a) appoint persons to offices (other than the office of the Inspector General of Police) in the Nigeria Police Force; and (b) dismiss and exercise disciplinary control over persons holding any office referred to in sub-paragraph (a).”

It added, “On postings of command CPs, the commission naturally allows the IGP who works with these officers and who knows their operational capabilities to recommend to it. And on special promotions, the Commission has given the IGP guidelines that should govern his recommendations.”

Insisting it would not be a rubber stamp, the PSC said, “All recommendations to the Commission on this issue, has been put on hold until he (the IGP) complies with these guidelines”.

The commission assured Nigerians that it would not compromise its Constitutional mandate to appoint, promote and discipline officers.

To sanitise the Nigerian Police, the PSC called for more powers to protect its decisions and to discipline the IGP.

“The Commission, however, can do more with a Constitutional provision that allows it protect its decisions. It is also common knowledge that most times its decisions are not implemented by the IGP since constitutionally the Commission cannot discipline the IGP,” it said.

“The Commission wishes to advise that in this current move to sanitise the Nigeria Police Force, efforts should not be wasted in unnecessary witch hunt, rather it should be channelled into identifying the source/sources of the problems/drawbacks with the intention of putting it right.”