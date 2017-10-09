Agbakoba Sues FG Over NNPC Board Appointments

Updated October 9, 2017
Agbakoba Sues FG Over NNPC Appointments
Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr Olisa Agbakoba, has sued the Federal Government over what he described as “lopsided appointments” at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

According to a statement signed on Monday by his media assistant, Niyi Odunmorayo, Dr Agbakoba made the allegation in a suit filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

In the suit, he challenged the non-inclusion of the South East of the country in appointments to the NNPC Board.

The legal practitioner alleged that the appointment made by the Federal Government contravened the provisions of Section 14 of the Constitution, as well as the Federal Character Commission Act.

He stated that it was also in contravention of the “provisions of Sections 42 of the Constitution of Nigeria that prohibits discrimination of any of Nigeria’s ethnic groups such as, in this case, the South East.”

Agbakoba requested the court to declare the “lopsided appointments” of board members of the South East region unconstitutional, null and void.

No date has been fixed to hear the suit.


