BREAKING: Gunmen Kill 10 In Rivers

Channels Television  
Updated October 9, 2017

Residents Cry Out Over Insecurity In Calabar

Residents of Mgbosimiri and AGIP axis in Port-Harcourt the Rivers State capital were jolted from their sleep in the early hours of today following the invasion of their community by gunmen.

The gunmen during the invasion killed 10 people, including a couple.

The incident, which happened at about 4:00 a.m, caused panic in the community as residents scampered for safety.

The state police public relations officer, Mr Nnamdi Omoni who confirmed the incident said the motive for the killings is not clear yet.

He, however, assured that the police will do everything possible to get the perpetrators.


